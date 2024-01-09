Inspire Investing LLC Buys 7,354 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.9 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.