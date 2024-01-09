Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,703,000 after purchasing an additional 88,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

