Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

UDR Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UDR

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.