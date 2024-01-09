Inspire Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of MUR opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

