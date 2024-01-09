Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after buying an additional 174,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $792,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.0 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $496.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $500.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

