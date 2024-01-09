Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

NYSE:WRB opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

