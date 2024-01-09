Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

AutoNation Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $143.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.31 and a 12-month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

