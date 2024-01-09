Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 460,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 54,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.6 %

ORI opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

