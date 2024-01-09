Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 18.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter worth $279,222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ryanair by 1,448.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 961,152 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Stock Down 1.4 %

Ryanair stock opened at $124.11 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $86.36 and a 1-year high of $136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RYAAY. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

