Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. 9.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $380.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.70. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $382.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.