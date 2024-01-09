Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Evergy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

