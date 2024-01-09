Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $44.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

