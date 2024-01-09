Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,452,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $2,150,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

