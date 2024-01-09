Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 990,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86,435 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.