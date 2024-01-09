Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $202.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.15. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.55 and a 52-week high of $230.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

