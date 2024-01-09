Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.45.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Barclays cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

