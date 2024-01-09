Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD stock opened at $126.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.85. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $129.18.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

