Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $2,648,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $152.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.31 and a 12-month high of $180.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

