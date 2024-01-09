Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $81,253,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DINO opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

