Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $4,671,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.6 %

MUR stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

