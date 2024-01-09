Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

