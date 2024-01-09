Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 529.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 198.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in AutoNation by 46.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,583,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $143.16 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.31 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

