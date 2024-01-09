Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 4,864 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,549 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,081,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,179,000 after acquiring an additional 508,054 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

