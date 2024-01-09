Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 5,742 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,886 shares of company stock worth $1,216,442 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

