Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 609 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,262,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,847,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $282.79 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.44.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

