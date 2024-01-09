Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

