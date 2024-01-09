Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $237.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.96 and its 200-day moving average is $227.98. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

