Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,803 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

