Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,967 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN opened at $252.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.07. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $265.99. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,021 shares of company stock worth $2,452,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

