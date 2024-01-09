Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,967 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 9,439.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,812,000 after purchasing an additional 702,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Nordson Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $252.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $265.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.36 and a 200 day moving average of $237.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

