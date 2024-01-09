Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,288 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average is $142.76.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.