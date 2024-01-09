Inspire Investing LLC Sells 3,788 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 40.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,358,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,206,000 after buying an additional 1,543,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,351,000 after purchasing an additional 696,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2,181.4% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 667,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 638,222 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.94.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

