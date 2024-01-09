Inspire Investing LLC Sells 3,850 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

