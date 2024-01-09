Inspire Investing LLC Sells 420 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $285.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $287.91.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

