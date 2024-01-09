Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

RYAAY stock opened at $124.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.88. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $86.36 and a one year high of $136.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

