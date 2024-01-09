Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,525 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.44. 13,949,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,534,773. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

