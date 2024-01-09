Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,132 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel by 14,576.9% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,493,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,038 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 36.0% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 7.8% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,329,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,409,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

