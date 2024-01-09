Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Down to $30.07

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.07, but opened at $29.12. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 115,994 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $158,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,696 shares of company stock worth $902,831. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.