Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Up 3.6%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.17. 20,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 6,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Intellinetics Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Intellinetics had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellinetics

About Intellinetics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intellinetics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intellinetics, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:INLX Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Intellinetics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

