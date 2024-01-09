Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Lowered to $104.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $87.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,159. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average is $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,120,078.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,166 shares in the company, valued at $15,007,581.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,857 shares of company stock valued at $14,531,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,105,000 after buying an additional 308,236 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 93.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

