Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,843 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $436.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $438.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.12.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

