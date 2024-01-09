International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE IBM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.00. 1,150,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,713. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

