International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Get International Paper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in International Paper by 118,877.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,331 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $144,509,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 43.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,480 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $83,530,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.