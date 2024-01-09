Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Trimmed by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.8% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.80. The stock had a trading volume of 362,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,888. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.85.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

