Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Lifesci Capital

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Inventiva from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of IVA stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Inventiva has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Inventiva in the first quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inventiva by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inventiva by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

