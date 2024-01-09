Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 548,774 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,753,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,837,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,118 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,137,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $21.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

