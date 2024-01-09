Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.19 during trading on Tuesday. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,239. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

