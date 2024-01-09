Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is Hudson Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,987 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 73,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 181,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,680. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

