Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,249 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 73,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 181,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCO remained flat at $20.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $20.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

