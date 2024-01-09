Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,697 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ remained flat at $19.25 during trading on Tuesday. 1,060,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,484. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

